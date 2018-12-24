Bach Investment Advisors Ltd Has $383,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Bach Investment Advisors Ltd increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.1% of Bach Investment Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Facebook by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 56,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $123,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,644 shares in the company, valued at $15,549,062.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $7,751,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 475,330 shares of company stock valued at $70,632,405. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.65.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $124.95 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.42 and a twelve month high of $218.62. The firm has a market cap of $387.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bach Investment Advisors Ltd Has $383,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/bach-investment-advisors-ltd-has-383000-position-in-facebook-inc-fb.html.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.