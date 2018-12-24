Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.26 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) will post sales of $13.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $13.31 million. Bank of Commerce posted sales of $12.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will report full year sales of $51.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $51.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $61.53 million, with estimates ranging from $60.76 million to $62.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Commerce.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BOCH shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Commerce from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th.

Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. 7,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,418. Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Lyle L. Tullis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 275,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,436.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gibson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,000 shares of company stock worth $236,620. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 390.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 61,201 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 15.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 57,156 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 155.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 46,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 38.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 41,318 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company's deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

