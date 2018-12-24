Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Holdings Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,757 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 17,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

BOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

NYSE BOH opened at $65.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $65.65 and a 12 month high of $89.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $164.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 56.24%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) Holdings Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/bank-of-hawaii-co-boh-holdings-increased-by-pacer-advisors-inc.html.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.