Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTB. TheStreet lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $30.53 on Monday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.05). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $129.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

