Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 93,640 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,640 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.33% of Ecolab worth $603,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 487.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.47.

In other Ecolab news, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $450,884.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,277,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $6,412,005.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 558,017 shares in the company, valued at $89,394,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $143.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $125.74 and a one year high of $162.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications for industrial customers; and cleaning and sanitizing solutions for the food and beverage, and textile care industries.

