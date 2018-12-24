Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 41,346 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,194,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,346 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Chubb worth $560,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,532,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 65,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,775,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 55,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Chubb by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $159,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,242 shares of company stock valued at $165,544 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chubb from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.80.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $124.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

