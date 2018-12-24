Barclays Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero (DHER)

Barclays set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.63 ($53.05).

ETR:DHER opened at €30.40 ($35.35) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €25.15 ($29.24) and a one year high of €39.87 ($46.36).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

