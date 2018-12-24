Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) Receives $21.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bassett Furniture Industries from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Belk purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $314,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,127.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Belk purchased 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $69,392.94. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,127.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 872,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 49,665 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,426,000 after acquiring an additional 53,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 754,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSET traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,657. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $215.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. It is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings (BHF) retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.