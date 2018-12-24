BB Healthcare Trust PLC (BBH) Insider Justin Stebbing Buys 3,867 Shares

BB Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:BBH) insider Justin Stebbing purchased 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £4,795.08 ($6,265.62).

BB Healthcare Trust stock opened at GBX 1.17 ($0.02) on Monday. BB Healthcare Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 123.75 ($1.62).

BB Healthcare Trust Company Profile

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

