Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,904,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,088,000 after buying an additional 3,362,373 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,710,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,040,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,695,000 after buying an additional 1,431,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,545,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after buying an additional 1,236,519 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,035,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,685,000 after buying an additional 892,933 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bgsl Holdings Llc bought 192,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX stock opened at $28.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

