Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.24

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.13, with a volume of 5681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHLB shares. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $118.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.17 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Davies bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $39,468.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,770.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard M. Marotta bought 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,164.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,219.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,475 shares of company stock worth $238,183 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 11.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 38,967 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 23.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

