BHP Billiton (BHP) Rating Increased to Buy at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

BHP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Billiton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank raised BHP Billiton to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised BHP Billiton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BHP Billiton from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

BHP stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.24. BHP Billiton has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $52.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in BHP Billiton during the third quarter valued at $9,287,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Billiton by 62.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in BHP Billiton by 37.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in BHP Billiton by 18.0% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 379,575 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 57,770 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Billiton during the third quarter valued at $8,268,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ore, as well as metallurgical and energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

