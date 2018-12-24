BidaskClub Downgrades Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) to Hold

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TNDM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $54.00 target price on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.52. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $52.55.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.71 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 204.32% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $943,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 11,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $396,968.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,493 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,698. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,921.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,968 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

