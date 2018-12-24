BidaskClub Lowers Primoris Services (PRIM) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $994.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $908.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.90 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 143.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 36,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,869,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,396,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 91,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 75.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,374,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,128,000 after purchasing an additional 591,928 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 57.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

