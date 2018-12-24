BidaskClub Lowers Utah Medical Products (UTMD) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

UTMD opened at $78.11 on Friday. Utah Medical Products has a one year low of $77.73 and a one year high of $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $103,169.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,090.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,694,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

