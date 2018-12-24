BidaskClub Upgrades Gentex (GNTX) to Hold

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

GNTX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Longbow Research set a $28.00 price objective on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $19.87 on Friday. Gentex has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $460.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,155 shares of company stock valued at $23,237 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth $112,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth $115,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Gentex by 61.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth $218,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

