BidaskClub Upgrades Natus Medical (BABY) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BABY. Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $36.00 price target on Natus Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natus Medical has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

BABY stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.51. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.92 million. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natus Medical news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 14,750 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $494,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,427.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ken Ludlum sold 30,000 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $930,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,146.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABY. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 46.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 14.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 3.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.