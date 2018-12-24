BidaskClub Upgrades Novanta (NOVT) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novanta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

NOVT opened at $59.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.72. Novanta has a 1 year low of $48.40 and a 1 year high of $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.43 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $34,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,951,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,861,000 after acquiring an additional 785,554 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 135,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,951,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,861,000 after acquiring an additional 785,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

