Binance Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $813.94 Million (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Binance Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.22 or 0.00151765 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Gate.io, FCoin and HitBTC. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $813.94 million and $30.47 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.61 or 0.02551242 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00209626 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024645 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024634 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008935 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 190,799,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,799,308 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, FCoin, DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX, AirSwap, Exrates, Gate.io, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Trade Satoshi and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.