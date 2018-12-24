BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.47 Million

Brokerages forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) will post $5.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.67 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $3.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $19.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $19.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.10 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $30.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. ValuEngine lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. B. Riley set a $22.00 price objective on BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 12,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $220,327.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,641.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at $262,300.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,321 shares of company stock worth $673,822. 38.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 644.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.48 million, a PE ratio of -45.24 and a beta of 1.62. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

