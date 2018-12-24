Biopharmx (BPMX) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08. Approximately 139,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,792,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million.

In other Biopharmx news, Director Stephen Morlock sold 1,125,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $202,504.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anja B. Krammer sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

