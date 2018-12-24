Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] (BCHSV) Price Tops $65.59

Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] (CURRENCY:BCHSV) traded up 15.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] coin can now be bought for $65.59 or 0.01535160 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] has traded 48.9% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] has a market cap of $0.00 and $171.73 million worth of Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.07 or 0.02509653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00149565 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00203146 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024886 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU]’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU]’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash SV [IOU] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

