Bitcoin Instant 1-Day Volume Reaches $0.00 (BTI)

Bitcoin Instant (CURRENCY:BTI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Bitcoin Instant coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Instant has a market capitalization of $139,215.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitcoin Instant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Instant has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00027516 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000567 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Bitcoin Instant

Bitcoin Instant (CRYPTO:BTI) is a coin. Bitcoin Instant’s total supply is 134,842,882 coins. Bitcoin Instant’s official website is www.bitcoinstant.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Instant

Bitcoin Instant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Instant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Instant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Instant using one of the exchanges listed above.

