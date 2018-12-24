BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.72 Million

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $435,341.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. In the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 60.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.96 or 0.02570291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00151927 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00208301 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000122 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024401 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024459 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,376,569,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,073,006,313 tokens. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat.

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

