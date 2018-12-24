BlackBerry’s (BB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

BB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackBerry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on BlackBerry from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, November 16th. CIBC raised BlackBerry from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of BB opened at $6.91 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at about $765,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at about $142,508,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at about $693,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at about $142,508,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at about $23,038,000. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

