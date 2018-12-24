BlackRock Inc. Buys 210,123 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,812,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,123 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.59% of La-Z-Boy worth $215,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LZB shares. ValuEngine cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Sidoti upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

LZB opened at $25.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.01. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $39.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

