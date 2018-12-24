BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Universal Display Co. (OLED)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.82% of Universal Display worth $212,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Universal Display by 2,596.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 642,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,739,000 after acquiring an additional 618,572 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 479.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,653,000 after acquiring an additional 612,476 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at $46,257,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 40.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 972,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,696,000 after acquiring an additional 278,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Universal Display by 29.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,023,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,623,000 after acquiring an additional 230,534 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $970,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,016,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $342,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at $863,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $86.11 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $209.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.18). Universal Display had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $77.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on shares of Universal Display and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen set a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/blackrock-inc-increases-position-in-universal-display-co-oled.html.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.