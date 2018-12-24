Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BXMT. ValuEngine raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.28. 1,302,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,692. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $105.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard W. Cotton bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.87 per share, with a total value of $101,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $646,036.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $31,669.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,211 shares of company stock valued at $251,423. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

