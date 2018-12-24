bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Insider Kory James Wentworth Sells 388 Shares

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Kory James Wentworth sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total value of $39,983.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at $475,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $92.09 on Monday. bluebird bio Inc has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $236.17. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.37.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 1,326.02%. The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Capital International Investors boosted its position in bluebird bio by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,260,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,927 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in bluebird bio by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,425,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,150,000 after purchasing an additional 931,932 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,123,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,186,058,000 after purchasing an additional 605,797 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in bluebird bio by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,634,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,610,000 after purchasing an additional 494,787 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in bluebird bio by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,619,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,435,000 after purchasing an additional 422,866 shares during the period.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.83.
bluebird bio Company Profile
bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.
