BlueCoin Price Up 17% Over Last Week (BLU)

BlueCoin (CURRENCY:BLU) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One BlueCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. In the last week, BlueCoin has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. BlueCoin has a total market cap of $747,386.00 and $0.00 worth of BlueCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.88 or 0.02285345 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007344 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005604 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000630 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00001736 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 189.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BlueCoin Profile

BLU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2015. BlueCoin’s total supply is 574,683,675 coins. The official website for BlueCoin is www.bluecoin.io. BlueCoin’s official Twitter account is @BlueCoin_info and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueCoin

BlueCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

