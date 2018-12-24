BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,086 STAAR Surgical (STAA)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on STAA. BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

STAA opened at $29.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2,969.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/bluemountain-capital-management-llc-buys-shares-of-17086-staar-surgical-staa.html.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.