BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Has $909,000 Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 25.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 50.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

MGEE opened at $66.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.85. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.22.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 1st were given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Has $909,000 Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/bluemountain-capital-management-llc-has-909000-holdings-in-mge-energy-inc-mgee.html.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.