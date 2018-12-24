BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Takes $776,000 Position in Avon Products, Inc. (AVP)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 352,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Avon Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avon Products during the third quarter worth $166,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avon Products during the second quarter worth $147,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Avon Products during the second quarter worth $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avon Products during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Avon Products by 120.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 70,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Avon Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Avon Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

NYSE:AVP opened at $1.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. Avon Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. Avon Products’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Avon Products

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

