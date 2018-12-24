BMO Capital Markets Lowers Tahoe Resources (THO) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tahoe Resources (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has C$5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on THO. TD Securities lowered shares of Tahoe Resources from a hold rating to a tender rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Tahoe Resources from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$4.25 to C$4.49 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Tahoe Resources from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Tahoe Resources in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tahoe Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.59.

THO opened at C$4.79 on Friday. Tahoe Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Tahoe Resources (TSE:THO) (NASDAQ:TAHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$146.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tahoe Resources will post 0.0900000044720499 earnings per share for the current year.

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

