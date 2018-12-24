Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,163,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,333 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,304,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,531,000 after acquiring an additional 85,029 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 157.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,971,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,524 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,882,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,703,000 after acquiring an additional 420,157 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 541.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $44.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.75% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

