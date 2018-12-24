BOX Token (BOX) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0909 or 0.00002227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00040828 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00018895 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010091 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006209 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,131,778 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOX Token is box.la. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888.

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

