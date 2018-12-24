BP plc (BP) Insider Purchases £2,958,000 in Stock

BP plc (LON:BP) insider Helge Lund bought 600,000 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of £2,958,000 ($3,865,150.92).
Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 495.20 ($6.47) on Monday. BP plc has a 52-week low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BP from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on BP from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 643 ($8.40).
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.