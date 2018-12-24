Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.48

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 1101518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 7th. This is a boost from Brandywine Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 175.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 187,835 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 523.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 121,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $6,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 184 properties and 25.3 million square feet as of September 30, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

