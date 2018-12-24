Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) PT Set at $54.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Societe Generale set a $47.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 47.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $113,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 194.3% during the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.8% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 3,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.