Bristow Group (BRS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.07

Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 17523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRS. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Bristow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bristow Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $76.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.80 million. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. Bristow Group’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristow Group Inc will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 266.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,488 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 72.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,858,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,075,000 after purchasing an additional 633,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 143.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 469,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,290,000.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy companies in Europe Caspian, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers helicopter charter services to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations.

