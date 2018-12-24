Brokerages Anticipate Bruker Co. (BRKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.51. Bruker posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Bruker stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.45. 498,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,355. Bruker has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 63,227 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

