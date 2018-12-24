Brokerages Anticipate Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (JELD) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) to report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.25. Jeld-Wen reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Monday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hound Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 8,218,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,665,000 after acquiring an additional 737,178 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,376,000 after purchasing an additional 76,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,490,000 after purchasing an additional 257,406 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 583.4% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,660,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JELD traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.47. 307,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,657. Jeld-Wen has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.78.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

