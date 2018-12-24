Brokerages Anticipate Lovesac Co (LOVE) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $27.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lovesac an industry rank of 72 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LOVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Lovesac stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 48,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,794. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $28.88.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Satori Capital, Llc sold 47,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $863,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sac Acquisition Llc sold 583,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $10,536,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,066,606 shares of company stock valued at $19,252,238 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at $667,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at $830,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,493,000. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

