Brokerages Anticipate Viewray Inc (VRAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) to post sales of $21.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Viewray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.70 million. Viewray posted sales of $19.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Viewray will report full-year sales of $80.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.12 million to $81.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $139.28 million, with estimates ranging from $125.80 million to $159.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viewray.

Get Viewray alerts:

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). Viewray had a negative return on equity of 105.63% and a negative net margin of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRAY shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Viewray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Viewray in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viewray has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Shares of VRAY opened at $5.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $518.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viewray has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $13.21.

In other Viewray news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shahriar Matin purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $161,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Viewray by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viewray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Viewray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Viewray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viewray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viewray (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.