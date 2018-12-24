Brokerages Expect Cinedigm Corp (CIDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.87 Million

Analysts expect Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) to post $12.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cinedigm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.03 million and the lowest is $12.71 million. Cinedigm reported sales of $18.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinedigm will report full year sales of $51.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.98 million to $51.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.35 million, with estimates ranging from $33.55 million to $39.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cinedigm.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIDM. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cinedigm stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,283 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Cinedigm worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.19.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

