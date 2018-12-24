Brokerages Expect CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.43. CommVault Systems posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CommVault Systems.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $169.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. CommVault Systems’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

CVLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

In other CommVault Systems news, CEO N Robert Hammer sold 180,000 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $10,319,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,799,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,490,232.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,786,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 31,742 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 317,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,760. CommVault Systems has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.43.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommVault Systems (CVLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.