Brokerages Expect Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (GEMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gemphire Therapeutics’ earnings. Gemphire Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemphire Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.59) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gemphire Therapeutics.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04.

A number of research analysts have commented on GEMP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

NASDAQ GEMP opened at $0.60 on Monday. Gemphire Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $556,000. VHCP Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,058,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gemphire Therapeutics by 2,210.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 645,822 shares during the period. Finally, VHCP Management III LLC purchased a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,791,000. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Gemphire Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, oral therapy, for high risk cardiovascular patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy, and for those patients who present with NASH.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply