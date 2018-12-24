Brokerages Expect Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (GEMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gemphire Therapeutics’ earnings. Gemphire Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemphire Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.59) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gemphire Therapeutics.

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04.

A number of research analysts have commented on GEMP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

NASDAQ GEMP opened at $0.60 on Monday. Gemphire Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $556,000. VHCP Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,058,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gemphire Therapeutics by 2,210.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 645,822 shares during the period. Finally, VHCP Management III LLC purchased a new stake in Gemphire Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,791,000. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Gemphire Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, oral therapy, for high risk cardiovascular patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy, and for those patients who present with NASH.

