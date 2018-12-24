Brokerages Expect Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.25. Resources Connection reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, CAO John D. Bower sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $141,975.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,108.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $371,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at $622,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Resources Connection by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 41,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,713,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Resources Connection by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Resources Connection by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

RECN stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,036. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $436.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

