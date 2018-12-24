Brokerages Expect VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) will announce $238.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $251.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $910.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $905.00 million to $923.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $939.00 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VICI Properties.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.38 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $142,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $235,000.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.02. 1,384,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,396. VICI Properties has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 65.13 and a quick ratio of 65.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc, an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.