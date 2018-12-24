Brokerages Set Close Brothers Group plc (CBG) Price Target at $1,586.40

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,586.40 ($20.73).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Numis Securities cut shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,693 ($22.12) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

LON CBG traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,410 ($18.42). 46,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,969. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,315 ($17.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,715 ($22.41).

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,604 ($20.96), for a total value of £490,455.08 ($640,866.43). Also, insider Elizabeth Lee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,525 ($19.93), for a total transaction of £183,000 ($239,121.91). Insiders sold 98,662 shares of company stock valued at $154,340,598 over the last quarter.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

